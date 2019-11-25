QUESTION: So Carpenter said last spring that "he sees himself more as that .300 hitter, closer to .300," and then he spent the year trying to pull the outside pitch, resulting in 500 weak grounders to the second baseman playing in short left-center in the shift. Does he see anything wrong with that picture?
GOOLD: We were watching a different guy at times, it seems. For most of the year, I saw a Carpenter who was trying to access the other part of the field, trying to drive that ball to left field, and find that alley out there to doubles that he once took advantage of. There were times when he was pitched in a way that made it impossible. Take a look at the approach pitchers had with him -- and the flares to left field that he did with some pitches. That's a hitter looking to use the other field, but not driving the ball to the other field.
Follow-up: Has anyone noticed that Carp is much more erect in his stance than earlier in his career? Swinging like a twisted pretzel. Not using legs as much.
GOOLD: Lots of people have. It's one reason why he's been asked a lot about the strain on his back, and whether or not he's compensating for a physical limitation or a physical ailment -- or that his body has shifted itself to avoid injury. That's been something he's been asked a lot of about, and just would rather not discuss, and he insists it's not the case. But the root of those questions are the look of his swing, his stance.