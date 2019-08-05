Subscribe for $3 for three months
Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko grimaces after swinging and missing in the first inning during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT: The pitcher the Cardinals got for Jedd Gyorko is out for the season? And STL gave away cash, too? Looks like they helped the Dodgers, player and money wise.

COMMISH: In truth, this will be a trade that is likely to help neither side. When Kike Hernandez and David Freese come off the injured list for the Dodgers, Gyorko may be expendable. I do not believe they have big plans for him, although there are teams he can help -- if you can keep him on the field. There's nothing that hamstrings a team more than a player on which it would like to count not being able to play because he is injury-prone.

... The trade didn't hurt the Cardinals because they weren't going to use Gyorko. 