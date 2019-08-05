COMMENT: The pitcher the Cardinals got for Jedd Gyorko is out for the season? And STL gave away cash, too? Looks like they helped the Dodgers, player and money wise.
COMMISH: In truth, this will be a trade that is likely to help neither side. When Kike Hernandez and David Freese come off the injured list for the Dodgers, Gyorko may be expendable. I do not believe they have big plans for him, although there are teams he can help -- if you can keep him on the field. There's nothing that hamstrings a team more than a player on which it would like to count not being able to play because he is injury-prone.
... The trade didn't hurt the Cardinals because they weren't going to use Gyorko.