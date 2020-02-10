MAKING THE TOUGH CALLS ON PLAYING TIME

QUESTION: Mike Shildt gives his players a chance, but when they do not live up to expectations, he does the right thing (example: benching Carpenter last year). When Shildt is making a change, what information is he using to make the decisions? How much does salary play into those decisions? How do you compare La Russa, Matheny and Shildt?
GOOLD: Salary plays into all the decisions because, remember, salary is somewhat based on expected performance. The Cardinals aren't going to pay a player $18 million who they expect to get $2 million of production from. No, they're going to expect to get value play on that salary, and so Carpenter is going to get playing time because of what he makes and because what he makes is already a bet on how he'll perform.
Shildt has been able to make some tough calls on playing time, and he's got some coming his way this season, for sure. Always will. He has the ability to do that because he's worked today to have the trust of the players tomorrow and a month from now and next season and whenever that tough conversation happens. He's banking that trust, not asking for it in the moment. By then it's too late.
He's really savvy at doing that, and maybe more so than other managers I've seen. Matheny made some decisions based on veteran status over potential production because that was his area of trust. La Russa was more of a blend, and by August he was pretty clear that whoever played best played most, and whether people in the chat remember it or not or like it or not that was one of the reasons why you saw Jon Jay emerge as a starter by the end of some seasons.
Allen Craig is a good case study for how La Russa and Matheny handled those spots. Craig played well -- and then played a lot for La Russa. Craig played well for La Russa and had a strong, strong, strong year for Matheny -- and then played a lot even when there were better, healthier options.