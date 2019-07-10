GORDO ON THE FIELD STAFF: Manager Mike Shildt correctly noted that the Cardinals are a better fielding team this season. Putting Goldschmidt's glove at first base cured many infield ills. Credit Carpenter for working to improve at the third base. Also, the diligent field staff has spent a lot of time working with the outfielders on positioning and technique. On offense, Shildt deserves credit for putting the Cardinals in motion. When this team sees a favorable matchup, it's one of the few MLB teams that looks to steal bases.
But new hitting guru Jeff Albert has not been able to help key hitters (Goldschmidt, Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Kolten Wong, Harrison Bader) avoid months-long hitting slumps. And try as he might, well-respected pitching coach Mike Maddux has not been able to coax more consistency from Mikolas, Michael Wacha and Jack Flaherty in the starting rotation. An expected team strength has been a team issue instead.
It's ultimately up to the players to succeed or fail, but so far this has been a frustrating season for the field staff.