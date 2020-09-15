 Skip to main content
MANAGER OF THE YEAR? SHILDT WOULD BE DOWN THE LIST
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and manager Mike Shildt have words with players in the Brewers dugout during the fifth inning of Tuesday's game in Milwaukee. Former Cardinal Jedd Gyorko stepped in to try to prevent an altercation. (AP Photo)

 Morry Gash

QUESTION: If the Cardinals find a way into the postseason, could manager Mike Shildt get some attention for National League manager of the year, considering what the Cardinals overcame?

BENFRED: Interesting. The COVID argument can cut two ways. Some might praise Shildt for how he's led his team back from the shutdown and kept its head above water during the gauntlet of games. Shildt could also be knocked, as his team was the one that had the biggest COVID-related setback in the league. See what I mean?

Competition would be stiff regardless. First-year manager Jayce Tingler is going to get a lot of love because the Padres are hot and he's new. David Ross is in his first year in an unpredictable season, and the Cubs are exceeding expectations at least so far, and have been great at avoiding COVID mishaps.

If leading a team through a COVID outbreak is a strength, Marlins manager Don Mattingly could have the edge on Shildt. No one expected the Marlins to compete, especially after their time on the shelf. 

