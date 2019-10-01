QUESTION: Why should Counsell win manager of the year over Shildt? Cards won the division. Brewers took a step back.
BENFRED: Counsell is deserving. What that team did after losing Yelich was amazing, period. If Shildt is second to Counsell, fair enough. If he's lower, then people weren't paying attention. The defensive improvements, the baserunning improvements, the lack of help from the front office as the season progressed, the lack of a single All-Star that was picked by players or fans. Impressive.
The Cards are in good hands.