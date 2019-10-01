Today only! Join for $3
092719c2benfred

In his first full season as manager, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has the Cardinals on the cusp of their first first-place finish since 2015.

 David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Why should Counsell win manager of the year over Shildt? Cards won the division. Brewers took a step back.

BENFRED: Counsell is deserving. What that team did after losing Yelich was amazing, period. If Shildt is second to Counsell, fair enough. If he's lower, then people weren't paying attention. The defensive improvements, the baserunning improvements, the lack of help from the front office as the season progressed, the lack of a single All-Star that was picked by players or fans. Impressive.

The Cards are in good hands.