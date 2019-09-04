Subscribe for 99¢
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak talk in the dugout before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The Cardinals are wearing all white uniforms with their nicknames on the back as part of "Player's Weekend". Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Old school, strong willed, influential managers like La Russa and Whitey are mostly extinct. Do you see the pendulum ever swinging back in that direction?

GOOLD: Inevitably. But right now we're going to see it swing in the Shildt and Snitker direction for awhile. It's a copycat business, and teams are going to look into what made them successful and start promoting from within for awhile.

That also fits two things: One, it will lower the cost of the manager at a time that coaches are making more and more and more money because of the competition for them. Two, it will cater to the current game which is a GM's game and a GM's league, and the manager is the daily extension of the front office as much as a rep for the clubhouse. That's not to say that Shildt and Snitker aren't influential. We can see how they are. But I get what you're saying about the rock star manager.