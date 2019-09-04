QUESTION: Old school, strong willed, influential managers like La Russa and Whitey are mostly extinct. Do you see the pendulum ever swinging back in that direction?
GOOLD: Inevitably. But right now we're going to see it swing in the Shildt and Snitker direction for awhile. It's a copycat business, and teams are going to look into what made them successful and start promoting from within for awhile.
That also fits two things: One, it will lower the cost of the manager at a time that coaches are making more and more and more money because of the competition for them. Two, it will cater to the current game which is a GM's game and a GM's league, and the manager is the daily extension of the front office as much as a rep for the clubhouse. That's not to say that Shildt and Snitker aren't influential. We can see how they are. But I get what you're saying about the rock star manager.