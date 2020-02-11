MANFRED'S MANEUVERING

QUESTION: Does it make me a conspiracy theorist if I think MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released the leak on the potential changes to the playoff format to steer discussion away from the sign-stealing scandal? Also: What do you think of the proposed changes that could go into place for 2022?
BENFRED: Well, I guess that makes me a conspiracy theorist right there with you.
The recent Wall Street Journal report ruined Manfred's credibility on the sign-stealing investigation. He withheld information from the public and flat out misled in his comments about Luhnow. That's where the attention should be, yet the postseason trial balloon is getting all the coverage.
If it was an attempt to change the narrative, it worked.
I'm against expanding the postseason field, because I think the biggest problem with baseball at the moment is the incentives that exist for teams that don't win, and teams that purposefully try to lose.
Expanding the playoffs is another step in that direction. Don't come to us, mediocre teams. We will come to you.
If there is more money to be made by playing more postseason games, that will be what happens. Sports have emerged as pretty much the only televised event that has to be watched live, so TV will continue to dictate what is best for sports. More playoff games mean more eyes, and more money, even watered-down playoff games.
Follow the money. Always.
Expanding the wild-card from one game to a short series doesn't bother me much.
Expanding the playoff field does. It will decrease in-season decision making because teams will have more reasons to sit on the fence instead of deciding which way to fall during the "buyer" or "seller" debate.
I don't think people who are not watching baseball are going to tune in because the field expands.
I do think picking the team you play in the postseason is going to get a lot of people fired -- because any team that picks the team it loses to is going to get roasted by fans.