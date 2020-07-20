MANIPULATING CARLSON'S SERVICE TIME

QUESTION: Does a shortened season positively or negatively reinforce service-time manipulation with respect to Dylan Carlson? I know the Cardinals have stayed away from such hijinks in the past, but a "let's see what we have with O'Neill and Fowler" campaign for a week is an awfully easy alibi.
GOOLD: A shortened season invites service time manipulation more than ever because now the team can see the real calculus. From a team perspective, it makes it a no-brainer. If Carlson spends 61 days or more on the active roster/IL this season then they lose control of a season — that would be 162 games. That's real easy math to do. What would you do if you were a business and had a chance to lose a week now to maintain a worker for a full year later?
It's weighing five, six games against control for 162 games -- when he ostensibly will be a better player and a bigger factor for the team. It's not ideal. But it is the system.
Follow-up: How has Carlson been looking in Summer Camp? The short season makes it easier to do service time manipulation with him, but if he's not busting down the door to be one of the top 25 anyway, it's less of a case of 'manipulation.' No team would give up a year of control just to put someone on a roster as a 6th outfielder.
GOOLD: If Carlson is on the active roster, he's on it to play, every day. Period. The Cardinals have been really consistent in that statement, saying if he's around and with the major-league team he's not there to sit, he's there for impact.
He's been fine in the short camp. He was quite good in spring, and then saw his playing time predictably diminish as the Cardinals set the stage for more O'Neill, more Thomas in the closing week of spring training.
Carlson has been playing CF here recently in camp, and done alright at it. He had a series of strong, instinctive catches during a recent game, and then got caught on a ball tagged to deep center by Paul DeJong off Jack Flaherty. Carlson looks ready to handle that position, overall, and that is probably the most noteworthy part of his play in Busch Camp.
