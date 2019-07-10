Subscribe for 99¢
Royals Cardinals Baseball

Marcell Ozuna watches his three-run homer in the second game of a doubleheader against Kansas City on May 22. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

GORDO ON OZUNA: He drove home 28 runs in April when the Cardinals offense was clicking, and 22 more in May. Then Ozuna delivered just 12 RBIs in his 87 June at-bats before landing on the injured list with broken fingers. His overall production (20 homers, 62 RBIs, .846 OPS, eight stolen bases) stands out in this sputtering offense. And after shoulder surgery, his throwing arm is decidedly less terrible that it was last season.

Grade: B