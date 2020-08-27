 Skip to main content
MARCO SCANDELLA, Defenseman
MARCO SCANDELLA, Defenseman

Blues 6, Blackhawks 5

Blues defenseman Marco Scandella reaches to disrupt Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane on Feb. 25 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

GORDO ON SCANDELLA: GM Doug Armstrong acquired him before the trade deadline to replace the fallen Bouwmeester. On balance, Scandella held up. Coach Craig Berube deployed him in a shutdown role, giving him 56 percent defensive zone starts in his 11 regular season games.

Scandella battled in the playoffs, blocking 14 shots and landing 11 hits. But like most of his teammates he suffered costly puck mismanagement. He had six giveaways and no takeaways in the nine games and finished with a minus-3 rating.

Grade: C

