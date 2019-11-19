QUESTION: Do you think Pat Maroon holds any grudges against the Blues for not bringing him back? At the time I thought it was probably smart to not bring him back, but hindsight is 20/20 and it sure looks like we could use him now.
BENFRED: I'm sure he would have liked to stay here, on his terms, but I believe the Blues were pretty upfront and honest with him about their situation and the list of how they hoped to go about finalizing their offseason plans. It didn't work out, and they kept Maroon up to date on what was going on. I don't think he felt misled or disrespected. His comments made that clear.
The Blues under Berube's system could always use a player like Maroon. That's not going to change anytime soon.