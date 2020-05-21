MARTIN’S SEAT GETTING WARM?

QUESTION: Would you say that Cuonzo Martin should be fired or certainly on the hot seat should this veteran Team go .500 next year?
MATTER: Like I always say with these questions, context is important. If they go .500 after absorbing multiple major injuries that's different than going .500 with a healthy team that just underachieves. But if the roster is at full strength and this team finishes around .500 and fails to make the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year, Mizzou has to think long and hard about whether the program is headed in the right direction under its leadership.
But, more important, are there funds available or enough demand from the fan base to pay a $6 million buyout to make a change, on top of the $3-4 million you'll have to pay the next head coach? Considering the financial constraints Mizzou will most certainly face this coming year, finding the funds for that kind of move won't be easy under any circumstances.
