9. MASCOT ESCAPADES

When SLU unveiled its new-look Billiken in 2016, no one could have imagined the uproar it would cause. The mascot head was unsettling to many, and the pushback was so significant that the university quickly agreed to try again.
SLU president Fred Pestello even joined the madness and poked a little fun at the situation by going to the zoo to make a video while he interviewed animals about attributes the mascot should have.
The original new Billiken earned the university national attention, even if it was deemed a misstep. The new and current version was unveiled to fans at halftime of a basketball game as they held their collective breath. But the re-design went over well and will represent SLU entering a new decade.