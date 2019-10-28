Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v Cleveland Indians

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny watches play from the dugout during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Indians at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

QUESTION: If the Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager, what do you think he will do better on the west side of Missouri that he didn't do on the east side?

COMMISH: Check our his lifetime winning percentage — one of the best in history. He's had a team in the World Series and played in three consecutive NLCS. He won't do any better in KC, at least not yet, because his players won't be as good.

He may have learned some things about handling people and bullpens along the way, but his won-lost mark largely speaks for itself.