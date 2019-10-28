QUESTION: If the Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager, what do you think he will do better on the west side of Missouri that he didn't do on the east side?
COMMISH: Check our his lifetime winning percentage — one of the best in history. He's had a team in the World Series and played in three consecutive NLCS. He won't do any better in KC, at least not yet, because his players won't be as good.
He may have learned some things about handling people and bullpens along the way, but his won-lost mark largely speaks for itself.