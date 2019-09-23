Subscribe for 99¢
2018: Matheny, before the start of his last game with the team

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny sits in the dugout before the start of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: Is Mike Matheny in line for the Royals managing job? His biggest weakness was managing a NL bullpen, which will be irrelevant in KC. He has a fantastic won/loss record as a manager. The only thing that might give ownership pause is his favoritism towards veterans, which would be a problem with a rebuilding team.

COMMISH: I think Mike would do fine. The Royals hardly have any veterans, as it is now. anyway. He did pretty well with a young pitching nucleus of Carlos Martinez, Shelby Miller, Joe Kelly, Trevor Rosenthal and Michael Wacha a few years ago when they went deep into the playoffs.