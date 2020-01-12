MATHENY WITH THE ROYALS

QUESTION: We are a bit concerned about Mike Matheny here in KC. What are his positives and negatives as a manager?
GORDO: I scoff at most of the complaints about his tactical skills because we all heard the same stuff about Ned Yost and you saw how that turned out in KC. Mike became too defensive and stubborn in the STL and he turned off some sections of the clubhouse. He needs to chill it down a few notches, stay engaged with all of his players and take advice a bit more freely. I imagine he learned some lessons.
Getting out of the spotlight should help him, too.