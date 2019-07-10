Subscribe for 99¢
Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Carpenter turns and claps toward his teammates after he bunted for a double to beat the shift on June 17 vs. Miami. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON CARPENTER: After batting .170 last September, he hit .193 in April, .237 in May and .208 in June before landing on the injured list with a sore back. That's an unsettling long-term trend, given the two-year, $39 million contract extension he received even as the free-agent marketplace crashed on older players. Unlike last season, Carpenter has not overcome his slow start with a summer power surge. He hit just two homers in his last 81 at bats before going on the IL.

Grade: F