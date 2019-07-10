Subscribe for 99¢
Wieters' 2-run homer in 11th gives Cards 5-3 win over Padres

Matt Wieters celebrates with Kolten Wong after hitting a two-run homer in the 11th inning on June 30 in San Diego. (AP Photo)

GORDO ON WIETERS: When the Cardinals needed him to step up in June with Yadier Molina injured, Wieters went 3 for 33 with 14 strikeouts. More recently he managed to smack a couple of homers from the right side of the plate On balance the switch-hitting Wieters (.220, five homers, 11 RBIs in 82 at bats) has offered an upgrade over Francisco Pena.

Grade: C-MINUS