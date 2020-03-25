5. MATTHEW LIBERATORE, Lefthanded Pitcher

Bats/Throws: L/L ... Height: 6-5 ... Age: 20
Acquired: Trade with Tampa Bay (Jose Martinez, Randy Arozarena), 2020.
In 2019: 6-2, 3.10 ERA, 16 games (15 starts), 78 1/3 IP, 76 K, 31 BB, 1.29 WHIP at Class A Bowling Green (Tampa Bay).
Baseball America ranking: No. 2 (updated after trade).
MLB.com ranking: No. 3.
Scouting report: As he prepped to likely start the season at High-A Palm Beach, innings in Grapefruit League games were scarce for lefty Matthew Liberatore, and still he may have delivered one of the nastiest pitches of spring. Early on, Liberatore spun a curveball that started so high and ended so squarely in the strike zone that the hitter didn’t have a chance. Pitching Ninja, a popular follow on Twitter for its videos of pitchers making hitters look silly, shared the clip of Liberatore’s curve and added a frame where the hitter’s soul appeared to be leaving his body. The curve was that crushing.
Liberatore ran into trouble with walks in his outings, and in 1 2/3 innings of spring ball walked three, allowed five earned runs and three hits and will have a 27.00 ERA in spring until taking a cleaver to it next year. In Baseball America’s initial rankings, Liberatore was Tampa Bay’s No. 3 prospect. His arrival in the Cardinals’ organization gives them two of the top lefty prospects in the game. “Liberatore projects as a polished middle-of-the-rotation lefty,” Baseball America says. “He thrives thanks to a wide assortment of pitches combined with excellent command. He’s about as safe a bet as a teen pitching prospect can be.”
ETA: Likely, 2022.
