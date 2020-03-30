MCCARVER OVERLOOKED?
MCCARVER OVERLOOKED?

World Series Yankees Cardinals

Tim McCarver (15) is mitted at home plate by shortstop Dick Groat (24) and Bill White (12), both of whom scored ahead of him on a 10th inning three-run homer in the fifth game of the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium in New York, Oct. 12, 1964. Blow gave the Cards a 5-2 victory over the Yankees and a 3-2 lead in the games. Mike Shannon (18) is pictured at left. (AP Photo)

 Associated Press

QUESTION: Usually it works the other way, but do you think Tim McCarver's playing career gets overlooked because he played so long? You could make a case he was the best catcher the Cards ever had. He was a 5-tool player and debuted in the big leagues at 17! Guy was an amazing athlete.

COMMISH: I think even Tim McCarver would say he ranks behind Yadier Molina and Ted Simmons. I say he ranks third, notably because he was here for a decade, just as the other two were here that long and more.

Photo: Tim McCarver is met at home plate by Cardinals teammates Dick Groat, Bill White and Mike Shannon after his three-run homer in the 10th inning of Game 5 in the 1964 World Series at Yankee Stadium. McCarver was 22 at the time. (AP Photo) 

Follow-up: Who is the best ballplayer you have ever seen in your career and why? Don’t just include Cardinals — anybody.

COMMISH: When I started out, I thought Dave Parker was the best player I had seen for a five-year span because he could hit for average and power, had a strong throwing arm and could run. I thought Mike Schmidt was the best I had seen for 10 years because of his power-defense combination at third base. Albert Pujols was the best hitter I saw — for five years or 10, whichever span you pick.

Some of the other greats — I didn't see them at their best, such as Bob Gibson and Johnny Bench and even Lou Brock.

