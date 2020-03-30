MCCARVER OVERLOOKED?

QUESTION: Usually it works the other way, but do you think Tim McCarver's playing career gets overlooked because he played so long? You could make a case he was the best catcher the Cards ever had. He was a 5-tool player and debuted in the big leagues at 17! Guy was an amazing athlete.
COMMISH: I think even Tim McCarver would say he ranks behind Yadier Molina and Ted Simmons. I say he ranks third, notably because he was here for a decade, just as the other two were here that long and more.
Photo: Tim McCarver is met at home plate by Cardinals teammates Dick Groat, Bill White and Mike Shannon after his three-run homer in the 10th inning of Game 5 in the 1964 World Series at Yankee Stadium. McCarver was 22 at the time. (AP Photo)
Follow-up: Who is the best ballplayer you have ever seen in your career and why? Don’t just include Cardinals — anybody.
COMMISH: When I started out, I thought Dave Parker was the best player I had seen for a five-year span because he could hit for average and power, had a strong throwing arm and could run. I thought Mike Schmidt was the best I had seen for 10 years because of his power-defense combination at third base. Albert Pujols was the best hitter I saw — for five years or 10, whichever span you pick.
Some of the other greats — I didn't see them at their best, such as Bob Gibson and Johnny Bench and even Lou Brock.
