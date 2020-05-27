MEDIA MATTERS

QUESTION: Has the NHL given any indication on how media will be handled for these games? Will you be in the arena? Or, will you have to work remotely, maybe asking Berube and players postgame questions via Zoom? Sounds crazy, but it's a new world we're living in.
JT: Nothing's been decided yet, but I think there's a very good chance that media will not be allowed on the event level -- you know, down at ice level where the locker rooms and interview rooms are.
Maybe we will have separate access to the press box, and that's it, and do postgame and even off-day interviews via Zoom. I really enjoy working the locker room, so this would be tough for my craft. But it would be something we'd just have to work with.
And as you may have heard, in Phase 2 (small-group workouts), media will not be allowed in the building, so it's not like we'll be able to hang out at Centene and talk to each group of six as they come off the ice. It will be challenging, to be sure.
