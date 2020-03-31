MEET IN THE MIDDLE WITH PETRO

QUESTION: Would a decreased salary cap next year make it more likely that Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo returns to the Blues on a one-year deal before trying to enter a more competitive free-agent market the following year?
BENFRED: If I’m Petro or his agent, I'm not sure I would want to bet so much on a single season. He's had his platform season this season -- the one that shows he's worth the money -- and he's made the most of it until the coronavirus curtain dropped. Why do it all over again if it can be avoided?
What about an extension that pays him not so much for the upcoming season due to cap issues, then jumps up significantly once things are back to normal through the end of the deal? That would be more appealing to him, I imagine.
You're right that this pause will impact free agency, but it's also worth remembering there's a level-playing-field effect in place. Every team is going to be feeling a similar pinch, more or less.
The NHL cap is calculated as a percentage of the NHL revenue from the previous season, and NHL officials have said no matter what, there's going to be significant revenue drop this season. That will affect the cap.
The idea you suggested sounds GREAT for the Blues. Probably not so much for Petro.
That said, finding a way to meet in the middle should sound better to both than ever before. I still think that's how this turns out.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!