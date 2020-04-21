Meet the all-Cardinals final four in the STL Sports Showdown

STL Showdown Final four

Bob Gibson, Albert Pujols, Stan Musial and Lou Brock. The STL Sports Showdown final four.

Four St. Louis Cardinals legends comprise the final four as you pick the top pro athlete in St. Louis history.

We are down to  Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Stan Musial and Albert Pujols - each advancing to the next round in the STL Sports Showdown, presented by Kenrick's Meats & Catering.

St. Louis fans made it an all-baseball semifinal by eliminating Bob Pettit of the Hawks, Brett Hull of the Blues and Kurt Warner of the Rams. Ozzie Smith also was eliminated in this round.

Starting today, you can vote daily to move your favorites from the field of four to the final two, and eventually one who will stand alone.

Click here to cast your Round 4 votes.

Winners will be chosen at random after each round and will receive a $25 Kenrick's gift card.  A grand prize winner will receive a chest freezer with a Jumbo Family Pack worth more than $200.  

Congrats to our early winners:

Round 1: Leonard Perry, Granite City

Round 2: Janice McBroom, House Springs

Click here to see the entire bracket.

Remember this is a bracket. There no doubt will be some anguish and injustice as choices are made along the way. That’s part of the fun.

Here's a look at the voting  results, and the Round 4 matchups.

