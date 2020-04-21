Meet the all-Cardinals final four in the STL Sports Showdown

Four St. Louis Cardinals legends comprise the final four as you pick the top pro athlete in St. Louis history.
We are down to Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Stan Musial and Albert Pujols - each advancing to the next round in the STL Sports Showdown, presented by Kenrick's Meats & Catering.
St. Louis fans made it an all-baseball semifinal by eliminating Bob Pettit of the Hawks, Brett Hull of the Blues and Kurt Warner of the Rams. Ozzie Smith also was eliminated in this round.
Starting today, you can vote daily to move your favorites from the field of four to the final two, and eventually one who will stand alone.
Click here to cast your Round 4 votes.
Winners will be chosen at random after each round and will receive a $25 Kenrick's gift card. A grand prize winner will receive a chest freezer with a Jumbo Family Pack worth more than $200.
Congrats to our early winners:
Round 1: Leonard Perry, Granite City
Round 2: Janice McBroom, House Springs
Click here to see the entire bracket.
Remember this is a bracket. There no doubt will be some anguish and injustice as choices are made along the way. That’s part of the fun.
Here's a look at the voting results, and the Round 4 matchups.
Stan Musial
Round 1: Defeated Frankie Frisch
Round 2: Defeated Dan Dierdorf
Round 3: Defeated Ozzie Smith
Round 4: Vs. Bob Gibson
Baseball's Perfect Warrior" is the eternal face of the St. Louis Cardinals franchise. Stan “The Man” spent his entire 22-year career with the Cardinals. He was an All Star in all but two of those years, making it onto the team in 20 straight seasons. Musial was a three-time MVP and World Series winner, and is one of 31 major leaguers to have reached the 3,000 hit mark. His 3,630 hits still are fourth-highest all-time.
Albert Pujols
Round 1: Defeated Vladimir Tarasenko
Round 2: Defeated Isaac Bruce
Round 3: Defeated Bob Pettit
Round 4: Vs. Lou Brock
His 11 years as a Cardinal included a National League Rookie of the Year award, a batting title, three NL MVPs, nine All-Star nods and two World Series rings. His 86 Wins Above Replacement as a Cardinal ranks fourth in the team's history and third among position players, trailing only Hall of Famers Stan Musial, Rogers Hornsby and Bob Gibson.
Bob Gibson
Round 1: Defeated Orlando Pace
Round 2: Defeated Yadier Molina
Round 3: Defeated Kurt Warner
Round 4: Vs. Stan Musial
So many accomplishments but, excluding the record-shattering 1.12 ERA 52 years ago, the most stunning might have been Gibby's complete-game total. Not only did he have 251 wins, but he had 255 complete games. Gibson produced 14 double-figure win seasons. His World Series mark was exemplary. In nine starts, three each in 1964, 1967 and 1968, he pitched 81 innings, winning seven of nine games.
Lou Brock
Round 1: Defeated Roger Wehrli
Round 2: Defeated Rogers Hornsby
Round 3: Defeated Brett Hull
Round 4: Vs. Albert Pujols
In the summer of 1964, the Chicago Cubs dealt Lou Brock to the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Ernie Broglio. The rest is history. Brock went on to win two World Series titles in St. Louis and joined Stan Musial in the 3,000-hit club with 3,023 in his career (2,713 with the Cardinals). Still, he is best-known for his dominance on the basepaths. Brock stole 938 bases throughout his career, second only to Rickey Henderson in MLB history, and his 118 steals in 1974 still stand as the NL record.
Ozzie Smith
Round 1: Defeated Joe Medwick
Round 2: Defeated Marshall Faulk
Round 3: Lost to Stan Musial
There’s little doubt “The Wizard” is the best defensive player ever. His 44.2 defensive wins above replacement rating is the highest mark in MLB history. All told he won 13 Gold Gloves and appeared in 15 All-Star appearances. He also made us “Go crazy,” on one late afternoon in 1985.
Bob Pettit
Round 1: Defeated Lenny Wilkens
Round 2: Defeated Jackie Smith
Round 3: Lost to Albert Pujols
On a short list of greatest players in NBA history. The gentlemanly Pettit would be beloved here in a Stan Musial way if pro basketball still had a pulse. In Game 6 of the 1958 NBA finals Pettit scored a then-record 50 points, including 19 of his team’s final 21, as the Hawks won and clinched their first and still-only NBA title. During his 11-year career, Pettit won 2 MVP awards and played in 11 All-Star Games.
Brett Hull
Round 1: Defeated Curtis Joseph
Round 2: Defeated Chris Pronger
Round 3: Lost to Lou Brock
After arriving from Calgary in arguably the best trade in club history, Hull revitalized hockey in St. Louis in the 1980s and '90s. He had 86 goals in his 1990-91 MVP season.He left as the franchise leader in goals (527), hat tricks (27), game-winning goals (70), power-play goals (195) and shots on goal (3,367).
Kurt Warner
Round 1: Defeated Torry Holt
Round 2: Defeated Dizzy Dean
Round 3: Lost to Bob Gibson
One of the ultimate "out-of-nowhere" stories in NFL history. Went from stocking grocery shelves, to the Arena League, to backing up Trent Green, to leading the Greatest Show on Turf to a pair of Super Bowls. Great accuracy, vision, and toughness. Two-time league MVP, Super Bowl XXXIV MVP, and three-time Pro Bowler. And now, enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!