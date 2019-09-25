QUESTION: Berube seemed in midseason form during Tuesday night's press conference. How would you rate his availability / openness compared to other head coaches you've dealt with in your career?
JT: He was pretty short in his replies, for sure, Tuesday night. Then again, I didn't have a ton to ask him, and he may have sensed that, I don't think he particularly enjoys the press conference settings. And preseason or not, I don't think he liked the performance against Dallas. He's better in more informal settings without the cameras.
I was pretty spoiled during my NFL days. Vermeil and Martz were gems to deal with. Rich "Big Daddy" Brooks was pretty good and Jeff Fisher was as well, with a couple of exceptions. Yeo was cooperative. Berube is pretty direct, for the most part. There are times I wish he'd elaborate more on answers, but overall I really don't have any complaints with him.