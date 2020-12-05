Mevis Mania! Mizzou storms back, beats Hogs on last-second FG

It was Mizzou's fifth straight in over the Razorbacks, who played without starting quarterback Feleipe Franks but still managed 566 yards of offense.

But against Barry Odom's Arkansas defense, the Tigers came alive in the second half: MU's final four possessions averaged 75 yards and just 73 seconds.

The Hogs took a 33-23 lead into the fourth quarter after adding another Trelon Smith rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Mizzou's only answer was a 37-yard Mevis field goal, though the Tigers were knocking on the door of the red zone at the quarter break.

The Tigers found themselves trailing Arkansas 27-20 at halftime after suffering a major loss. Bolton was ejected for targeting for an open-field hit on Hogs receiver John David White with 1:34 left in the half. Bolton appeared to strike White in the chest and shoulder when he knocked the ball loose, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass. The penalty was confirmed by the replay review, meaning Bolton cannot return for the second half. Bolton, an All-American candidate and Butkus Award semifinalist, will be eligible to start the first half of next week’s game against Georgia. He had to leave the game earlier to have his left ankle taped and had trouble tracking down plays at times.