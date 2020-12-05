Mevis Mania! Mizzou storms back, beats Hogs on last-second FG

COLUMBIA, Mo. - With a 32-yard field goal as time expired, Harrison Mevis assured his place in Missouri football lore. In a game the Tigers trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, regained the lead late then lost it again, the freshman kicker’s 32-yard field goal was the difference in a wild 50-48 victory over Arkansas.
His coaches and teammates spilled onto Faurot Field — social distancing be damned — as the Tigers (5-3) celebrated their third straight win and fourth in five games.
It didn’t come easy for Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers, who lost their best player to an ejection in the first half, then appeared to suffer a crushing blow in the final minute.
With a deflected reception on a 2-point conversion, Arkansas (3-6) took the lead 48-47 with 43 seconds left, a brutal sequence of plays for senior linebacker Jamal Brooks, who was in the game for star Nick Bolton, ejected earlier the second quarter for targeting. Earlier on the drive, Brooks dropped a potential interception and missed a tackle on fourth down that would have clinched the win.
But Connor Bazelak helped bail out the defense with a clutch last-minute drive, completing all four of his passes to set up Mevis’ game winner. For the game, Bazelak completed 32 of 49 passes for 380 yards, while Larry Rountree carried the offense at times with 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
It was Mizzou's fifth straight in over the Razorbacks, who played without starting quarterback Feleipe Franks but still managed 566 yards of offense.
But against Barry Odom's Arkansas defense, the Tigers came alive in the second half: MU's final four possessions averaged 75 yards and just 73 seconds.
The Hogs took a 33-23 lead into the fourth quarter after adding another Trelon Smith rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Mizzou's only answer was a 37-yard Mevis field goal, though the Tigers were knocking on the door of the red zone at the quarter break.
The Tigers found themselves trailing Arkansas 27-20 at halftime after suffering a major loss. Bolton was ejected for targeting for an open-field hit on Hogs receiver John David White with 1:34 left in the half. Bolton appeared to strike White in the chest and shoulder when he knocked the ball loose, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass. The penalty was confirmed by the replay review, meaning Bolton cannot return for the second half. Bolton, an All-American candidate and Butkus Award semifinalist, will be eligible to start the first half of next week’s game against Georgia. He had to leave the game earlier to have his left ankle taped and had trouble tracking down plays at times.
Things went from bad to worse for Mizzou on the series. Five plays later the Razorbacks converted a fake field goal when holder Jack Lindsey fooled the Tigers and dashed for a 20-yard first down right up the middle and deep into MU territory. As the second ticked away, K.J. Jefferson’s quarterback sneak from the 1 put Arkansas ahead for the first time. The Hogs open the second half with the ball.
Arkansas put up 284 yards of offense in the half and averaged 6.4 yards per rushing attempt. MU managed 248 yards but had to settle for a couple field goals when the offense stalled in Razorback territory.
Earlier in the quarter, Jefferson just needed some time to warm up.
Arkansas’ third offensive series was a quick one and didn’t end well for Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe as Jefferson and Treylon Burks roasted Bledsoe’s man coverage for a 78-yard game-tying touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage against the Tigers this season.
Mizzou came right back with a 2-yard Rountree touchdown run, set up by Barrett Banister’s extra effort on a third-down grab, then an option pitch to Jalen Knox deep inside the red zone.
The lead didn’t last. Arkansas’ up-tempo offense continued to give the Tigers problems on the next series, a 13-play drive that gashed Mizzou’s defense over and over again on the ground. Smith parted the Tigers’ defense on an 8-yard game-tying touchdown.
If the Arkansas-Missouri series needs some bad blood to become a serious rivalry, the Razorbacks tried to deliver early Saturday.
The seventh SEC meeting between Missouri and Arkansas opened with some drama. On the second play from scrimmage, Arkansas’ Jashaud Stewart slammed into Bazelak after a completed pass, drawing a 15-yard personal foul. As trainers stood over him, Bazelak took a while to get off the turf and missed a play while freshman backup Brady Cook took the game’s next snap. Bazelak returned a play later but the Tigers had to settle for a 51-yard Mevis field goal when the offense stalled.
At least Mizzou had a starting quarterback.
Arkansas’ Franks missed his first start of the season with a reported rib injury. Jefferson, a redshirt freshman, got the start and opened with a three-and-out series. It marks the third straight year Franks won't finish or even start against Mizzou. Two years ago when he played for Florida, the Gators benched Franks midway through a home loss to the Tigers. Franks suffered a season-ending injury before the Gators visited Mizzou last season. He transferred to Arkansas in the offseason.
Bazelak set up Mizzou’s first touchdown of the day with a 29-yard strike to KeKe Chism hauled in at the Hogs’ 2-yard line. Three plays later, out of a funky three-back formation with Bazelak split wide, Rountree took the direct snap and powered 2 yards to the corner for the score and a 10-0 lead.
Jefferson mounted a 75-yard drive on the next series, helped by a couple Mizzou penalties in the secondary. After a Jarvis Ware flag for pass interference near the goal line, Jefferson tossed a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Blake Kern, but the Hogs’ PAT smacked the left upright for a 10-6 score.
