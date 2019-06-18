GORDO ON DEL ZOTTO: This veteran offensive defenseman arrived from Anaheim to provide late-season depth. He played for Berube in Philadelphia, so there was trust there. Del Zotto earned three assists and a minus-2 rating during his seven fill-in games as a Blue. He and Butler were among those "Black Aces" enjoying the Cup ride as extra players.
