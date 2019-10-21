Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

Michael Wacha follows through on a pitch during the June 4 game against the Reds at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON WACHA: He struggled as the No. 5 starter until his shoulder finally gave out again, knocking him out of postseason play. Wacha finished 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 29 games, including 24 starts. He allowed 26 homers in just 126 2/3 innings. Opponents hit .290 against him with a .865 on-base plus percentage. He worked more than five innings just once since June while trying to soldier on. If this was the end of his Cardinals career, it ended unceremoniously.

Grade: D