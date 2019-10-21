GORDO ON WACHA: He struggled as the No. 5 starter until his shoulder finally gave out again, knocking him out of postseason play. Wacha finished 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 29 games, including 24 starts. He allowed 26 homers in just 126 2/3 innings. Opponents hit .290 against him with a .865 on-base plus percentage. He worked more than five innings just once since June while trying to soldier on. If this was the end of his Cardinals career, it ended unceremoniously.
