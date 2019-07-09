Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

Michael Wacha follows through on a pitch during the June 4 game against the Reds at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON WACHA: He has looked like his old self at times this season. Wacha allowed two runs or fewer in seven starts during the first half. He posted a 2.84 ERA in June during four starts and one relief appearance. But Wacha (5-4, 5.54 ERA) has been more bad than good in the walk year of his contract. He has allowed 18 homers and walked 30 batters in 72 1/3 innings. Righthanded batters are hitting .324 against him with a 1.006 OPS.

Grade: D