Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Line: Wisconsin by 10½
Quick Hit: Nobody’s talking about Wisconsin in the playoff race, but all the Badgers have done is outscore their opponents 217-29. Their defense is the nation’s best through six weeks, and Michigan State proved last week against Ohio State that it doesn’t have the firepower to keep pace with the Big Ten’s best. Sparty can play some defense, but Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the difference.
Matter's Pick: Wisconsin 28, Michigan State 13