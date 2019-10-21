GORDO ON MAYERS: He pitched his way off of the 40-man roster, then regained full strength and pitched his way back onto it with a strong showing (six saves, 3.15 ERA in 20 games) back at Memphis. But Mayers (0-1, 6.63 ERA) never gained traction at the big league level this season and was relegated to mop-up duty at season's end.
