Cardinals Pirates Baseball

Cardinals reliever Mike Mayers, in the April 1 game at Pittsburgh. (AP Photo)

GORDO ON MAYERS: He pitched his way off of the 40-man roster, then regained full strength and pitched his way back onto it with a strong showing (six saves, 3.15 ERA in 20 games) back at Memphis. But Mayers (0-1, 6.63 ERA) never gained traction at the big league level this season and was relegated to mop-up duty at season's end.

GRADE: D