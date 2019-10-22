GORDO ON SHILDT: Mike Shildt deserves serious consideration for National League Manager of the Year. Few experts believed the Cardinals could win the division, yet they rose from their midseason morass (44-45 on July 12) to blast past the Chicago Cubs and outlast the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
Shildt put the team in motion for 116 stolen bases, tying Washington for the league lead. He worked around key injuries (closer Jordan Hicks, catcher Yadier Molina, second baseman Kolten Wong) to keep the team rolling. He made tough decisions, like relegating Matt Carpenter to a part-time role, while maintaining a terrific clubhouse vibe. In short, he squeezed plenty from a good-but-not-great team.