Blues take on the Ducks at Enterprise Center

Then-head coach Mike Yeo and then-Blues associate coach Craig Berube yell to get the right players on the ice on Oct. 14 in a game against Anaheim at Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON YEO: While the Blues were embarked on their epic Cup run, Yeo quietly joined the Philadelphia Flyers organization as an assistant coach under new head coach Alain Vigneault. Let's hope Yeo didn't torment himself by watching any media coverage of the Blues' raucous celebration. For whatever reason the Blues never came together this season for Yeo. He tried all sorts of player combinations to no avail. He lost command of the group. The Blues were 7-9-3 when Armstrong fired Yeo in November. While Armstrong, the assistant coaches and the players got the chance to redeem themselves this season, Yeo did not.

Grade: F