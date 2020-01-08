MIKKOLA ON THE RISE

QUESTION: What did you think of the debuts of Walman and Mikkola? They're obviously not going to get much more time this year barring long term injury, but what about their long term trajectories? How does their progress and Reinke's play out long term with the other contracts on the books?
JT: I think Mikkola is the guy to keep an eye on, and I've felt this way for a while. The Blues like big defensemen and Mikkola looks like he's come out of the Parayko, Bouwmeester, Pietrangelo, Bortuzzo, Gunnarsson cookie cutter in terms of size. Walman and Reinke are puck movers. Mikkola is more of a stay-at-home defenseman who won't necessarily score much.
Follow-up: What was the initial reaction to Mikkola's debut? Seemed to be rangy and used his stick well.
JT: Pretty good reviews. I think there's a chance he plays against Buffalo even with Gunnarsson deemed available. Berube would like him to be a little better moving the puck. But he was aggressive, was physical in the corners, and as you mentioned was effective with the stick putting those long arms to use.
... Berube likes Mikkola's size. And I think it's safe to assume that the Blues like Mikkola better as a prospect (over Walman) because Mikkola got the first bite of the apple in terms of being called up.