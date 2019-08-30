QUESTION: What do you see Mikolas' contract looking like in terms of a return on investment for this club? We all roll our eyes about the Carpenter deal, but the Mikolas deal might end up even worse if he can't perform with some consistency. This team can't keep signing guys to be top-of-the-rotation starters, only to watch them fade (i.e Martinez).
GORDO: The Mikolas contract could yield lots of regret, too. The guy knows how to pitch, but when he lacks pinpoint command he gets beat up -- not unlike Keuchel.
If he can at least eat innings the Cardinals will live with it as they build around Flaherty, Hudson and perhaps Ponce de Leon.