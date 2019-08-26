QUESTION: Could the Cards bring Miles Mikolas’ pitching coach from the Japanese League to spring training as a temporary advisor?
COMMISH: He did all right last year on his own. Mikolas has said that perhaps he needs to throw fewer strikes to certain hitters. And if he happens to walk more than two hitters for the first time in a season-and-half, then so be it. Those three-run homers in back-to-back games cause you to adjust your thinking. He needs to adjust to catch up with the hitters, who have adjusted to him more.