GORDO ON MIKOLAS: His isn't commanding his fastball as well as he did a year ago. His slider has lost some bite. Lefthanded hitters have raked him for an .882 OPS, up from last season's .722. So after going 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA last season to earn a $68 million contract extension, Mikolas is just 5-9 with a 4.53 ERA. He has allowed as many homers (16) in 18 starts this season as he did in 32 starts last season. Last season he allowed three or more earned runs in just nine starts. He has already done that 11 times this season.
