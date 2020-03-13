$200 MILLION OR MORE FOR FLAHERTY?

QUESTION: A lot of Cards fans are suffering angst about Yelich's $215 million deal. Do you think the Cardinals will ever pay a player over $200M? Personally, I think we had better enjoy Flaherty now because he is good as gone later.
GORDO: I believe the Cardinals could pay the right guy more than $200 million. DeWitt has some reservation about paying gigantic money to pitchers, due to the obvious injury risk, but Flaherty will test that resistance. Pitching talents like him don't come along often. Drafting Flaherty was like drafting -- and actually signing -- a Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg. And it's not like the franchise has a bunch of other guys due for huge dollars soon.