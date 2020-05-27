MILLIONS (AND MILLIONS) FOR DEFENSE?
MILLIONS (AND MILLIONS) FOR DEFENSE?

Blues Rangers Hockey

Blues defensemen Justin Faulk (left) and Alex Pietrangelo double up to stop New York Rangers center Ryan Strome in the March 3 game at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: If the Blues re-sign Pietrangelo, are they spending too much money on their defense? It’s been awkward seeing all that firepower on the right side. It seems they need to choose between Pietrangelo and Faulk.

JT: Let's say Pietrangelo signs for $9 million a year. You would then have $21 million a year tied up in three D-men. Parayko counts $5.5 million against the cap and Faulk is at $6.5 million per CapFriendly next season. That's about 1/4th of your cap tied up in three players next year.

Keep in mind though, you could see Faulk on the expansion list (for Seattle) after this season if his play doesn't pick up. The Blues have always been a defense/goaltending-first team under Armstrong, though, and that's something to be factored in.

