MISSING LUKE VOIT ... AND OTHERS

COMMENT: Luke Voit has 12 homers and a .303 average. Randal Grichuk, 9 homers and .307. Lance Lynn is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA. Cardinals outfield has 10 homers and a .207 average. Let the numbers speak. The best outcome today is no trades for Cards.
COMMISH: Luke Voit is a big miss because he could be a DH here now that the NL has the DH. He wouldn't be the first baseman ahead of Goldschmidt. And don't forget that the Cardinas' closer, Gallegos, came in the Voit deal, and he hasn't allowed a run all season and he had a spectacular year as a set-up man last year. He's given up two hits this season.
They thought they had enough starting pitching coverage to make up for Lynn, but it would be nice to have him back. Check Grichuk's numbers at the end of the year. He is likely to be at .240 or .250 with 25-homer potential over a whole season. But he would be an upgrade this year, certainly, for the Cardinals' outfield.
Follow-up: Cards would not have had to trade for Goldy if they had evaluated Voit correctly. He was blocked by Jose Martinez, who was fun but no regular 1B. Goldy is good, not great, and Voit's production is the same or higher. Cards gave up $135 million and 3 players for Goldy, when they had the same or even better player already on the roster.
COMMISH: You cannot be serious about comparing Voit and Goldschmidt defensively. But could Voit help this offense? Of course. The Cardinals did have Martinez ahead of Voit but you must admit Voit didn't show he was this type of player when he was here. And, again, the Cardinals wouldn't have Gallegos if they hadn't traded for Voit.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.