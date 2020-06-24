MISSING MAROON?

QUESTION: Thoughts on Patrick Maroon not being here this season? Does that effect the dynamic at all?
TOM T.: They miss Maroon in the room, but they've made the forward lineup work pretty well without him.
There would be less room for the young forwards if Maroon was still here. You're already looking at MacEachern coming out with Tarasenko coming back, and if you had Maroon, someone else -- Blais/Kyrou -- wouldn't be playing. Better off with getting those young guys in, I think.
