QUESTION: Have the Cardinals really missed Molina since he has been out? (Their record is 17-11.)
COMMISH: Perhaps not as much as they thought, but his work with pitchers sometimes can't be categorized statistically.
Plus, he is at least a .260 hitter with power when he can swing the bat with more than one hand.
Follow-up: Any concerns with Molina's hitting in the minors (12 strikeouts in 20 AB)?
COMMISH: Yes, some, but he wasn't swinging the bat early on in the rehab, when he was still waiting on his hand to be able to absorb the contact.
Follow-up: Dollar for dollar, Matt Wieters may have been the best signing in the MLB offseason. Any chance the Cardinals would carry three catchers and consider an encore?
COMMISH: They would consider it, but Wieters, as a free agent, might think he could play regularly somewhere else.