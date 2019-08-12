Subscribe for $3 for three months
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

Yadier Molina, left, congratulates Carlos Martinez after Martinez earned a four out save by striking out three batters during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Have the Cardinals really missed Molina since he has been out? (Their record is 17-11.)

COMMISH: Perhaps not as much as they thought, but his work with pitchers sometimes can't be categorized statistically.

Plus, he is at least a .260 hitter with power when he can swing the bat with more than one hand.

Follow-up: Any concerns with Molina's hitting in the minors (12 strikeouts in 20 AB)?

COMMISH: Yes, some, but he wasn't swinging the bat early on in the rehab, when he was still waiting on his hand to be able to absorb the contact.

Follow-up: Dollar for dollar, Matt Wieters may have been the best signing in the MLB offseason. Any chance the Cardinals would carry three catchers and consider an encore?

COMMISH: They would consider it, but Wieters, as a free agent, might think he could play regularly somewhere else.