QUESTION (from Todd): How good would this team be with Oscar Mercado in CF?? Can't even recall who they got in return for him? Comment: Whether this team sneaks into the playoffs shouldn't overshadow the numerous and repeated failures of Mozeliak.
GOOLD: They received two outfield players, including a rookie-level prospect Jhon Torres. I would imagine this team would be about the same, candidly. Mercado is a talent. It was clear that he was a talent. And he would have done well with the green light to steal that he relishes.
The Cardinals moved him because they continue to have 40-man roster management binds that have cost them several players through the years -- and rather than watch Mercado go in the Rule 5 draft (they picked Lane Thomas for that spot ahead of Mercado) they decided to trade him to get something, something in return, something that they didn't have to protect on the 40.