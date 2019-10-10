Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Missouri by 12
Quick Hit: We keep picking Missouri’s underdog opponents and the points, but the Tigers keep blowing teams out by halftime. Is this the week we learn our lesson?
Is Missouri’s defense vulnerable without the services of five-game sample size Butkus Award favorite Cale Garrett? Is Kelly Bryant healthy enough to overcome a dangerous Ole Miss pass rush? The Tigers have lost four straight to their rotating SEC West opponent, but these Tigers have the goods to win a fifth straight game — just not comfortably.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 27, Ole Miss 21