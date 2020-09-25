MISSISSIPPI STATE AT NO. 6 LSU

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: LSU by 16 ½
Quick Hit: Welcome to the SEC, Mike Leach. Or should we say welcome back? Remember, long before the Pirate swung his sword at Texas Tech and Washington State, before he called plays at Oklahoma, Leach teamed with Hal Mumme at Kentucky to introduce the Air Raid offense to the SEC. In 1998, he was UK’s coordinator in the Wildcats’ epic upset of LSU at Tiger Stadium, a memory he recalled fondly this week, including this gem: “There were little old ladies with their grandchildren flipping off our bus. As you got closer, they started rocking your bus." The locals won’t be any more hospitable to Leach’s Bulldogs, though he might have the offense to keep this game competitive.
Matter's Pick: LSU 31, Mississippi State 21
