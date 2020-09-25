 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT NO. 6 LSU
0 comments

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT NO. 6 LSU

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
No. 6 LSU and Miss. St. clash in test of new faces, systems

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, Mississippi State NCAA college football coach Mike Leach speaks at a news conference in Starkville, Miss. LSU enters Saturday's season opener with Myles Brennan taking over at quarterback for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow while Mississippi State has a new coach in Mike Leach whose reputation for high-flying offenses precedes him. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Line: LSU by 16 ½

Quick Hit: Welcome to the SEC, Mike Leach. Or should we say welcome back? Remember, long before the Pirate swung his sword at Texas Tech and Washington State, before he called plays at Oklahoma, Leach teamed with Hal Mumme at Kentucky to introduce the Air Raid offense to the SEC. In 1998, he was UK’s coordinator in the Wildcats’ epic upset of LSU at Tiger Stadium, a memory he recalled fondly this week, including this gem: “There were little old ladies with their grandchildren flipping off our bus. As you got closer, they started rocking your bus." The locals won’t be any more hospitable to Leach’s Bulldogs, though he might have the offense to keep this game competitive.

Matter's Pick: LSU 31, Mississippi State 21

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports