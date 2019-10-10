Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State by 7
Quick Hit: Tennessee is 1-4 and 1-4 against the spread. What a disaster in Knoxville. But you can argue Mississippi State is the more disappointing team at 4-2 with a barely competitive loss to Auburn and a fourth-quarter meltdown to Kansas State. (At least smart people figured the Vols would struggle this year. MSU began the year nationally ranked.) These are two of the worst defensive teams in the SEC. Their offenses haven’t been much better, worse in some cases. Neither team seems all that settled at the quarterback position, but the Vols come in with the longer list of problems.
Matter's Pick: Mississippi State 34, Tennessee 24