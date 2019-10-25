Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 10
Quick Hit: Anybody got a read on this Missouri team? Anyone? The Tigers were 21-point favorites last week but didn’t show up at Vanderbilt, at least on offense, and paid for it with a stunning 21-14 loss. Based on their body of work for the season — and Kentucky’s offensive injuries and struggles — the Tigers are still double-digit favorites, but they’re catching a Cats’ defense that’s much improved.
If Missouri rediscovers the balanced, prolific offense from home victories over South Carolina, Troy and Ole Miss, Barry Odom should notch his first win over Kentucky. But if the Tigers dare overlook Mark Stoops’ team, expect a similar result for the black and gold. Here’s guessing both teams go off brand: Odom is 4-8 in games decided by a single score while Stoops is 18-10.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 27, Kentucky 20