Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS Sports Network
Line: Missouri by 18
Quick Hit: The Tigers are 5-1 straight up and against the spread versus Group of Five teams under Barry Odom and haven’t had much trouble against any team outside of the Power 5 since a 2016 loss to Middle Tennessee. For all the talk about Wyoming’s altitude challenge for visiting teams, the Cowboys are just 33-29 at home the last 10 years and 16-17-1 against the spread as home underdogs. The Tigers might breathe heavier than usual, but they’ll manage the elements and the Cowboys just fine.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 34, Wyoming 14