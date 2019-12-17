MISSOURI'S SLAP IN THE FACE TO MLS LEADERS

QUESTION: Is the state of Missouri balking at the tax breaks a major concern for the MLS4TheLou ownership group?
BENFRED: Yes. Of course. How could it not be? A request for $30 million gets slashed to a suggestion to ask for something like $6 million. That’s no small thing. The ownership group has not yet publicly commented on the unpleasant surprise it received from the Missouri Development Finance Board, but I can tell you the group is not happy.
This request from the city to the state has been a clear and known part of the plan for more than a year now. It had never once encountered any resistance from the state. What it had encountered were multiple signs of support, from positive comments from Missouri Development Finance Board members, to Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe’s August assurance about working with the city, to Gov. Parson being supportive enough that he was mentioned on the list of names the ownership group handed to the MLS as a sign of the effort's strong backing. The group had no reason – none – to think this was going to encounter a snag like this, and it would have expected a heads-up long before now if there was something that wasn’t sitting right with Parson and his team. There’s really no other way to interpret it as backpedaling on Parson’s part, perhaps for political gain. It won’t play well here in St. Louis, though. He’s alienated some powerful people.
On top of the public slap in the face, the Missouri Department of Economic Development misrepresented the plan for the $30 million in its statement after the funding request was rejected. The funding is not “for a stadium.” It’s for improving the public infrastructure around the stadium. That’s an important clarification, considering the MLS4TheLou ownership group is paying for the stadium, which it will own, with private dollars. That’s more than $460 million in private investment in downtown St. Louis made by an ownership group that includes two companies (Enterprise and World Wide Technology) that have a long history of doing right by St. Louis and Missouri. I suppose Parson can pander to the crowd that loves blocking all forms of public dollars to sports teams, but those who are paying close attention to this know better. Parson did not follow through, and he owes St. Louis sports fans an explanation.
The assumption is that the MLS4TheLou ownership group will just come up with the money. Consider the money already being invested. Consider that the people in charge of the ownership group did not get that kind of money by writing off a 20-plus million dollar gap as no big deal.