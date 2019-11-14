Kickoff: 11 a.m., CBS
Line: Florida by 7
Quick Hit: Does a return to Faurot Field mean Missouri magically reverts to the team that moves the ball on offense? Kelly Bryant should be back at quarterback, but much like Georgia last week, Florida features an elite defense. The Gators pressure the pocket better than any team in the SEC and force more takeaways than all but two teams in the country.
Maybe the comforts of home prove to fix a broken Mizzou offense, but the Tigers might need a couple defensive touchdowns to keep this one close.
Matter's Pick: Florida 28, Missouri 13